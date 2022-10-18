The Houston Astros will host the New York Yankees at the Minute Maid Park for the 2022 MLB Playoffs. Find out here, when, where, and how to watch or live stream free the American League Championship Series Game 1 in the US.

The Houston Astros and the New York Yankees will face each other at the Minute Maid Park for the 2022 MLB Playoffs American League Championship Series Game 1. Check out everything you need to know about this MLB Playoffs matchup, such as when, where and how to watch or live stream free this game. If you are in the US, you can stream live free Game 1 of the 2022 ALCS MLB Playoffs on fuboTV (Free Trial).

The Houston Astros want to continue their winning legacy in the American League since their 2017 World Series Championship win. As well as their sixth consecutive MLB Playoffs participation since that same season. Despite their most recent cheating scandal, the Astros have paid their way yet again to the final stage before a World Series.

On the other side, probably the greatest sports team in Major League Baseball, the New York Yankees. Despite their unsucessfull recent past, the history tells us the Yankees need to prove every season they could be as dominant as their predecessors. However, their last ALCS participation in 2019, ended with them going home.

Houston Astros vs New York Yankees: Date

The Houston Astros and the New York Yankees will play against each other at the Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. This matchup will be for the 2022 MLB Playoffs American League Championship Series Game 1. The winner of this best of 7 games series will play the 2022 World Series.

Houston Astros vs New York Yankees: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch or live stream free Houston Astros vs New York Yankees: in the US

The 2022 MLB ALCS Game 1 between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees to be played on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas will be available to watch or live stream free on fuboTV (Free Trial) as well as on Fox Sports 1 in the US.