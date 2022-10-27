Houston Astros will play against Philadelphia Phillies for the Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. Here you can find when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this fight in the United States.

Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies will face each other for the Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States. Remember that if you want to enjoy of all the action of this match, it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals Houston Astros have advanced to this world series at a very steady pace in this postseason. It is therefore not surprising that they are the favorites to win this 2022 World Series. They have a convincing 7-0 as a result of their 3-0 victory against the Seattle Mariners in the Division Series and 4-0 against the New York Yankees in the Championship Series.

Their rivals will seek to be the big surprise of the season by beating a rival against whom they are undoubtedly underdogs. However, the Philadelphia Phillies know of exploits. They started as 6th in the National League, and after eliminating the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Series, they pulled off an upset by beating the Atlanta Braves in the Division Series, and finally the San Diego Padres in the Championship Series. Now they must go for the most difficult feat of all.

Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date

This 2022 World Series Game 1 between Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies, will take place at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas this Friday, October 28 at 8:03 PM (ET).

Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:03 PM

CT: 7:03 PM

MT: 6:03 PM

PT: 5:03 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies

The game between Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies Game 1 of the 2022 World Series will take place this Friday, October 28 at 8:03 PM (ET) can be watched in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: FOX.

