Why is JT Realmuto not in the Phillies lineup vs Marlins today?

JT Realmuto is not in the starting lineup for the series finale against the Miami Marlins, as the Philadelphia Phillies have opted to start Garrett Stubbs behind the plate for this afternoon’s game. While Realmuto remains the undisputed leader of the catching corps, the Phillies are managing his workload carefully to ensure his long-term health throughout the 2026 season.

No official reports from the Phillies or team insiders suggest that Realmuto has suffered a new injury, indicating this is likely a planned day of rest. Keeping stars fresh and having reliable contributions from players like Brandon Marsh is the main reason behind Don Mattingly’s success so far in the Phillies, as the interim manager balances the roster.

Realmuto has been performing solidly this season, maintaining a .250 batting average with one home run and five RBIs through his first 60 at-bats. His presence in the lineup remains a significant boost for the Phillies, but the team’s management under interim manager Don Mattingly has emphasized the importance of pacing the veteran catcher.

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Garrett Stubbs and the Phillies’ catching depth

Garrett Stubbs has been a reliable backup for the Phillies, currently posting a .273 batting average in his limited appearances this season. While he primarily serves as a reserve, Stubbs has shown he can contribute at the plate when called upon, having already tallied three hits and one RBI in just 11 at-bats.

Stubbs is currently one of two primary backup catchers on the Phillies’ active MLB roster, alongside Rafael Marchán. Marchán has struggled more at the plate this season, hitting just .078, which has made Stubbs the preferred choice for starts when Realmuto needs a scheduled break.

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The Phillies’ decision to carry three catchers provides vital insurance as Realmuto works his way back from his recent back issues. By rotating Stubbs into the lineup, Philadelphia hopes to keep their star catcher fresh for the grueling summer months while utilizing a depth chart that also includes Marchán as a defensive specialist.