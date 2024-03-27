How to watch Houston Astros vs New York Yankees MLB Opening Day for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 28, 2024

The Houston Astros will host the New York Yankees as part of Opening Day in MLB. The game will be played in Minute Maid Park. Framber Baldez and Nestor Cortes are the probable pitchers.

[Watch Houston Astros vs New York Yankees online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Astros are one of the favorites to win the World Series, but they’ll have to do it with Joe Espada as new manager after the retirement of Dusty Baker. Houston kept their core group in the roster with Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker.

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees made one of the biggest moves in the offseason signing outfielder Juan Soto. They have probably the most powerful lineup in baseball with names like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. However, their championship hopes could be derailed soon as star pitcher Gerrit Cole could have a serious elbow injury.

When will Houston Astros vs New York Yankees be played?

The New York Yankees will visit the Houston Astros on Thursday, March 28th at 4:10 PM (ET). This is the first duel of a four-game series to start the season in one of AL’s biggest rivalries in recent years.

Houston Astros vs New York Yankees: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:10 PM

CT: 3:10 PM

MT: 2:10 PM

PT: 1:10 PM

Where to watch Houston Astros vs New York Yankees in the US

The long awaited game between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees will be available on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options to watch it in the United States are ESPN+, MLB.tv, YES and Space City Home Network.