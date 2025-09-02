Trending topics:
Jason Adam’s wife blasts ugly messages about Padres pitcher’s season-ending injury

Jason Adam's wife couldn't stay silent in the face of some inappropriate messages she read after her husband's season-ending injury with the San Diego Padres became public.

By Richard Tovar

Jason Adam grimaces in pain after huring himself on September 01, 2025 in San Diego, California.
Jason Adam grimaces in pain after huring himself on September 01, 2025 in San Diego, California.

Jason Adam will obviously not be able to continue playing this year after it was confirmed he suffered a quad injury that will keep him off the San Diego Padres roster. But one of the strongest reactions came from his wife, who spoke out against the cruel messages sent to her husband after the injury.

“I usually can let these comments go when my husband has a bad outing, but the fact that this is what I open up my Instagram to after my husband gets carted off the field because he got hurt,” Kelsey Adams wrote in her Instagram story. “This is not just criticism, this is cruel! These players are real people with real families!”

The comments she referred to came from a handful of Padres fans who wished harm on a player they didn’t like. Not all fans acted this way, of course, but she highlighted a couple of messages that were essentially celebrating Adam’s painful injury.

Adam went down in the top of the seventh inning with the game tied 3-3. After throwing a pitch that was easily fielded by one of his teammates, he collapsed on the mound grabbing his leg in clear pain. The television announcer reacted with a simple, “Oh no.”

Adam spoke about the painful injury himself

“I felt the pop right away, it wasn’t good,” Adam said, describing the moment. He explained that he felt his quad “roll up” before collapsing to the ground in pain. He didn’t focus much on the recovery timeline but admitted that what hurts the most is knowing he won’t be with his teammates for the rest of the season.

This year, Adam appeared in 65 games for the Padres, surpassing the 60-game mark for the first time since 2022 when he was with the Rays. He had posted a 1.93 ERA across 65.1 innings pitched before the injury.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
