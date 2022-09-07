Losing the top spot in the MLB NL East to the Braves has struck a chord with New York Mets fans, including comedian Jerry Seinfeld, who openly pointed out who is responsible for the loss with a month left in the regular season.

Sport is an emotion that no one can escape. People from all walks of life and all walks of life have a special place in their hearts for a sports team. This is the case of comedian Jerry Seinfeld, who once again demonstrated his passion for the MLB and the New York Mets.

Neither Seinfeld nor the rest of the multiple Mets fans are happy after his team arrived at the beginning of June with a good lead that had them at the top of the NL East standings, only to give it up to the Atlanta Braves in 3 months.

While the New York Mets' performance has stagnated, it is also important to note that the current version of the Braves is one of the best they have ever looked thanks to their MLB-best 62-24 record. Still, Jerry Seinfeld threw a dart and took aim at who he believes is to blame for this happening to his team.

Seinfeld says whose fault Mets lost their lead in NL East standings

As a good sports fan, and especially a fan of MLB and the Mets, Jerry Seinfeld is aware of what's being published in the media covering The Metropolitans. It was in an interaction on social media, Instagram to be precise, that the legendary comedian pointed out the culprit behind his team's collapse.

If anything has characterized the New York Mets' current MLB season, it is the sound of the song Narco by Australian musician Timmy Trumpet every time star closer Edwin Diaz comes to his team's rescue. That's the flaw Seinfeld detects.

"I blame that stupid Trumpet performance. Celebrating in season. We haven't won anything yet. Bad mojo.", Jerry Seinfeld responded to an SNYTV instagram post that pointed out the Atlanta Braves' bounce back that snatched the top of the NL East from the New York Mets.

Others who got muddy after Jerry Seinfeld's accusation were the Bahamian group Baha Men, who perform the hit song "Who let the dogs out", which was played during the Mets' World Series loss to the New York Yankees. A painful memory for Seinfeld and the rest of the Metropolitans fans.