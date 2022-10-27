Justin Verlander is one of the best pitchers in baseball and has led the Houston Astros to another World Series. In this article, you'll find more details about the veteran star such as age, height, wife, contract and net worth.

Justin Verlander is simply one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball. Since his debut in 2005, the records are just impressive. Nine times an All-Star player, American League MVP in 2011, two time Cy Young Award winner (2011, 2019) and many other stats which make him an enormous candidate to become a Hall of Famer.

Now, Justin Verlander has another shot at a championship with the Houston Astros against the Philadelphia Phillies. During the ALCS, he was outstanding on Game 1 shutting down the New York Yankees and setting the tone for the rest of the series. In that appearance, Verlander broke the MLB record for most strikeouts during the postseason.

As a superstar player, Justin Verlander is just a character full of stories in his beloved sport. In this article, you will find a lot of those impressive details and more information such as his age, height, wife, contract and net worth.

How old is Justin Verlander?

Justin Verlander is 39 years old. He was born on Februrary 20, 1983 in Manakin-Sabot, Virginia. Since high school and college, many scouts tagged Verlander as generational talent and that's why the Detroit Tigers selected him with the second overall pick in the 2004 MLB Draft.

How tall is Justin Verlander?

Justin Verlander's height is 6 feet 5 inches (196 cm) and weighs 225 lbs (102 kg). His debut was on 2005 and he played twelve seasons for Detroit. During that span, Verlander was crucial helping the Tigers to win twice the American League pennant (2006, 2012).

Is Justin Verlander married? Who is his wife?

Justin Verlander is married to one of the world's most famous models: Kate Upton. When they started dating in 2014, the couple was a hit on magazines, newspapers and social media. In 2016, they got engaged and, one year later, Verlander and Upton married in Italy. The ceremony produced a media storm. On 2019, they welcomed their daughter: Genevieve.

Justin Verlander contract: What is his salary?

On 2021, Justin Verlander signed a $50 million, two-year contract with the Houston Astros. He joined the franchise since 2017 after a trade from the Tigers. That season, Verlander helped the Astros to win the World Series.

How much is Justin Verlander net worth?

At the moment, Justin Verlander has a net worth of almost $160 million. the pitcher has signed deals with famous brands such as Under Armour, Breitling, Rawlings, Supercuts, USAA and GlaxoSmithKline.