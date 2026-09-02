NY Giants WR Darius Slayton stays out the noise surrounding trade rumors

Darius Slayton, one of the wide receivers who will be available for the New York Giants this season, has his mind solely focused on his team.

The New York Giants have seen plenty of roster movement in recent weeks, especially in the wide receiver room. Despite trade rumors, Darius Slayton made the 53-man roster and remains unfazed by the speculation surrounding his future.

“It’s not the first time, probably won’t be the last time. I really don’t pay it too much mind. I just take it day by day,” the veteran WR revealed during his press conference.

Will Slayton leave the G-Men in the short term? That remains uncertain. For now, he trails Odell Beckham Jr. on the depth chart and will look to convince John Harbaugh that he deserves a prominent role on the roster.

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Slayton wants to earn his spot in East Rutherford

John Harbaugh made the final decision to carry only five wide receivers on his offense, with Slayton earning a spot among them. Three higher-profile names sit ahead of the veteran on the depth chart, meaning No. 18 will have to step up his efforts to increase his playing time on the field.

Darius Slayton #18 of the New York Giants reacts during the second half.

The first options Jaxson Dart will rely on will be Malik Nabers, Malachi Fields, and Darnell Mooney. A bit further down the depth chart is Odell Beckham Jr., who will wear No. 13 again in the Big Blue.

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Slayton’s latest numbers in New York

Darius Slayton’s 2025 campaign with the Big Blue was pretty much on brand for his vertical-threat role. Across 14 games played, he reeled in 37 receptions on 63 targets for 538 receiving yards, averaging a solid 14.5 yards per catch.

While he kept his status as a big-play engine downfield—highlighted by a season-long 52-yard grab and 198 yards after the catch—he only found the end zone once all year.