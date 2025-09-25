Kyle Schwarber delivers clear message on bigger goals after Phillies break HR record, clinch first-round bye

Kyle Schwarber has dominated the 2025 MLB season, establishing himself as a key force for the Philadelphia Phillies and keeping fans on their feet with every swing. On Wednesday night, he continued his historic run as the Phillies faced the Miami Marlins.

The Phillies delivered a record-setting performance, hitting eight home runs in an 11-1 victory that secured a first-round bye in the playoffs. Edmundo Sosa, Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm, and Otto Kemp all contributed to the barrage, with Sosa making franchise history as the first Phillies shortstop to hit three homers in a game.

Despite the milestone, Schwarber remained focused on the bigger picture. “Don’t get me wrong,” he said, according to MLB.com. “I know that it’s been a successful season, not just for me, but for a lot of guys in the clubhouse and for our team in general. You know, back-to-back NL East champions, going to the playoffs again.”

He added: “We just got a bye, being one of the top two teams in the National League. So, there’s a lot to be proud of. And we’re not done yet. You don’t just want to be remembered for regular seasons. You want to be remembered for special things down the road.”

How the Phillies made history

The Phillies’ eight homers tied a franchise single-game record and featured several memorable moments. Schwarber’s seventh-inning 468-foot shot into the second deck in right field kicked off a four-homer inning, the first time the team hit four in one inning since 1985. Stott, Bohm, and Kemp followed, with Kemp tying the record and Sosa breaking it with his third homer of the game.

Schwarber’s place in Phillies lore

Schwarber is now just two homers shy of Ryan Howard’s single-season franchise record of 58, set in 2006 when Howard also won the NL MVP. His 23rd homer against a left-handed pitcher this season sets a new MLB record for a left-handed batter vs. a lefty in a single season, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Playoff momentum and team chemistry

The Phillies’ performance was about more than records. Kemp, Sosa, and Bohm highlighted the camaraderie in the clubhouse, while pitcher Jesús Luzardo added seven strong innings with a career-high 216 strikeouts. Schwarber and the team are now aiming to carry their energy into the postseason, seeking both team success and individual milestones.

