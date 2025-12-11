Kyle Schwarber explains why he chose to re-sign with Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies secured Kyle Schwarber for the next five years, and on Wednesday, the slugger explained why he chose to stay. Schwarber, who had multiple offers during free agency—including a matching deal from the Baltimore Orioles—emphasized that his decision was driven by unfinished business in Philadelphia.

Over his 11-year Major League career, Schwarber has reached the playoffs 10 times, missing only in 2019 with the Chicago Cubs. Since joining the Phillies in 2022, he has helped lead the team to three consecutive postseasons, though a pennant has remained just out of reach.

Schwarber, 33, wants to change that. His focus is clear: win championships in Philadelphia and continue building on a team that has been consistently competitive.

Why did Kyle Schwarber re-sign with the Phillies?

Schwarber made it clear that his decision was driven by unfinished business in Philadelphia. “I know that there’s a lot of unfinished business to be had there [in Philadelphia] and I wanna see this through,” Schwarber said, via MLB Network. He emphasized that the organization’s commitment—from ownership to management—aligns with his personal goal of winning a World Series.

Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies goes to bat. Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

“I want to win a World Series in Philadelphia, and I want to win more than one,” he added, noting confidence in the leadership of president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

Schwarber’s impact

Since joining the Phillies, Schwarber has slashed .226/.349/.507, hit 187 home runs, and driven in 434 RBIs. He led the National League with 56 homers and 132 RBIs in 2025, earning two All-Star selections, an NL Silver Slugger, and finishing second in NL MVP voting.

As Schwarber begins his next five-year stint, the goal is clear: postseason success. “My worst nightmare is going home on Sept. 30… I want the opportunity to play deep into a postseason and try to hold up that trophy at the end,” he said.

