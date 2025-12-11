MLB Rumors: Cody Bellinger becomes urgent NY Mets target amid rising pressure after Pete Alonso exit

The offseason has taken an unexpected turn for the New York Mets after losing Pete Alonso to the Baltimore Orioles, a departure that left the front office recalibrating its path forward.

What was already a tense winter escalated further when the club also watched Edwin Díaz head to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a marginal financial difference, prompting frustration from fans and league observers alike.

Through all the unease, one name has resurfaced with increasing frequency: Cody Bellinger. The Mets’ search for a middle-of-the-order cornerstone has become more urgent, and the free-agent first baseman/outfielder fits the profile of a player capable of softening the blow of Alonso’s exit.

Is Bellinger the Mets’ best answer after losing Alonso?

Speculation intensified after MLB Network insider Jon Morosi publicly addressed the fit, noting on X that “Cody Bellinger — like Alonso, a [Scott] Boras client — is a better fit for the Mets now than ever before.” The remark echoed what some within the industry have suggested: Bellinger’s ability to cover first base and all three outfield spots gives him rare roster value at a moment when the Mets need it most.

Cody Bellinger is emerging as the Mets’ top target following Pete Alonso’s departure. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Even so, the organization remains hesitant to hand out lengthy deals to players approaching their thirties, a philosophy shaped by past contracts and a desire for long-term stability. But Bellinger’s 4.9 fWAR season and strong defensive profile challenge that caution. If the Mets want to remain competitive in the National League race, stepping into an aggressive bidding environment may be unavoidable.

What comes next for New York?

The front office now faces a narrow window to reassess its strategy while the market continues to evolve. With other suitors circling Bellinger and the fan base seeking clarity, the Mets will be under pressure to act decisively.

