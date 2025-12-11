Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Rumors: Cody Bellinger becomes urgent NY Mets target amid rising pressure after Pete Alonso exit

Cody Bellinger is now being discussed as a potential Mets target following Pete Alonso’s departure, as New York weighs its next move in a tightening MLB offseason

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Cody Bellinger discussed as a potential Mets target following Pete Alonso’s departure.
© Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesCody Bellinger discussed as a potential Mets target following Pete Alonso’s departure.

The offseason has taken an unexpected turn for the New York Mets after losing Pete Alonso to the Baltimore Orioles, a departure that left the front office recalibrating its path forward.

What was already a tense winter escalated further when the club also watched Edwin Díaz head to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a marginal financial difference, prompting frustration from fans and league observers alike.

Through all the unease, one name has resurfaced with increasing frequency: Cody Bellinger. The Mets’ search for a middle-of-the-order cornerstone has become more urgent, and the free-agent first baseman/outfielder fits the profile of a player capable of softening the blow of Alonso’s exit.

Advertisement

Is Bellinger the Mets’ best answer after losing Alonso?

Speculation intensified after MLB Network insider Jon Morosi publicly addressed the fit, noting on X that Cody Bellinger — like Alonso, a [Scott] Boras client — is a better fit for the Mets now than ever before. The remark echoed what some within the industry have suggested: Bellinger’s ability to cover first base and all three outfield spots gives him rare roster value at a moment when the Mets need it most.

Cody Bellinger is emerging as the Mets’ top target following Pete Alonso’s departure. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Cody Bellinger is emerging as the Mets’ top target following Pete Alonso’s departure. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Advertisement

Even so, the organization remains hesitant to hand out lengthy deals to players approaching their thirties, a philosophy shaped by past contracts and a desire for long-term stability. But Bellinger’s 4.9 fWAR season and strong defensive profile challenge that caution. If the Mets want to remain competitive in the National League race, stepping into an aggressive bidding environment may be unavoidable.

Pete Alonso signs with Baltimore: Orioles’ depth chart updated for 2026 MLB season

see also

Pete Alonso signs with Baltimore: Orioles’ depth chart updated for 2026 MLB season

What comes next for New York?

The front office now faces a narrow window to reassess its strategy while the market continues to evolve. With other suitors circling Bellinger and the fan base seeking clarity, the Mets will be under pressure to act decisively.

Advertisement

Survey

Should the Mets pursue Cody Bellinger as their primary Alonso replacement?

already voted 0 people

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
Cubs' Counsell delivers firm message on replacing Tucker amid NY Mets, NY Yankees interest
MLB

Cubs' Counsell delivers firm message on replacing Tucker amid NY Mets, NY Yankees interest

How much will Alonso make with Orioles compared to previous Mets contract?
MLB

How much will Alonso make with Orioles compared to previous Mets contract?

MLB Rumors: NY Yankees and NY Mets express interest in one of top 5 players from recent seasons
MLB

MLB Rumors: NY Yankees and NY Mets express interest in one of top 5 players from recent seasons

Seahawks warned about Sam Darnold’s fatal flaw
NFL

Seahawks warned about Sam Darnold’s fatal flaw

Better Collective Logo