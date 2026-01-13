Kyle Tucker reportedly aware of potential NY Mets offer with a decision expected soon

Among the options in the market, Kyle Tucker has become one of the most attractive prospects. The New York Mets are reportedly keenly aware of this, having extended a compelling offer to the former Chicago Cubs star. According to reports, a decision on this offer could be announced in the coming days.

Former NY Mets pitcher John Mincone reported on the offer the franchise made to Tucker for the upcoming season. “Source: The Mets have an offer on the table to Kyle Tucker at $50 million AAV,” Mincone shared on his social media account.

Mincone also revealed that the Mets, along with other teams, are anticipating a decision “within the next day or two.” This potential deadline places the current suitors—the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, and Mets—in a position to soon find out if Tucker will join any of their rosters.

As reports indicated that the Mets received an update on Tucker in free agency, other insiders have speculated on the terms of the deal the Mets might offer. These predictions align closely with the information provided by Mincone.

Kyle Tucker during a game with the Cubs.

Mets’ strategies to secure Kyle Tucker

In addition to the reported offer, the Mets have reportedly made strategic moves to position themselves favorably to sign Tucker next season. They have resolved potential legal issues with other signings to concentrate fully on acquiring Tucker.

The reported deal for the former Cubs player also considers Tucker’s long-term career prospects. The Mets are reportedly offering a three-year contract, as Tucker is allegedly seeking a $150 million deal.

Given this scenario, the Mets are positioning themselves as frontrunners to secure Tucker, despite the Toronto Blue Jays reportedly offering a long-term deal with a lower annual salary. If Mincone’s report is accurate, fans can expect Tucker’s decision to be announced by the end of this week.

