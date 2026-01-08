NY Mets avoid legal trouble with multiple signings as Cody Bellinger, Kyle Tucker pursuit continues

The New York Mets are actively targeting two star players during the offseason as they look to strengthen the roster for the 2026 MLB season. Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker remain the primary objectives, but the organization has also focused on completing multiple signings to avoid arbitration complications and maintain roster flexibility.

To address arbitration cases, the Mets reached agreements with several key players for the upcoming MLB season. Left-hander David Peterson agreed to an $8.1 million deal after posting a 4.22 ERA across 30 starts last season. Right-hander Tylor Megill also settled at $2.5 million, even after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September, allowing the club to clarify its payroll structure.

Additional arbitration-eligible players have also finalized deals. Catcher Luis Torrens and catcher Francisco Alvarez agreed to contracts worth $2.4 million, while reliever Huascar Brazoban reached a $1.05 million agreement. Outfielder Tyrone Taylor secured his deal earlier in the offseason, further reducing uncertainty ahead of spring preparations.

The franchise from New York experienced significant roster turnover during the winter, losing several established contributors. As part of the retooling process, the Mets are prioritizing players who can sustain a competitive lineup in 2026, which explains the strong interest in high-impact bats such as Bellinger and Tucker.

The Mets’ position in the pursuit of Bellinger and Tucker

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Mets have made contact regarding Kyle Tucker, who is widely viewed as one of the top players available. Tucker is considered an elite all-around hitter and a consistent offensive force, making him an attractive option for any contender seeking middle-of-the-order production.

While Tucker would provide immediate impact, Cody Bellinger remains the more realistic target for the Mets. The team has clear needs at center field and first base, and Bellinger has already proven he can perform at a high level at both positions, offering defensive versatility alongside offensive upside.

Former Mets general manager Jim Duquette added further context, noting that the organization may currently be more engaged in discussions surrounding Tucker than Bellinger. Contract structure plays a major role, as Bellinger is reportedly seeking a long-term, high-value deal, something the Mets are approaching with caution given his age.

According to Duquette, the challenge is significant. The Mets are competing with elite contenders for Tucker, as both the Dodgers and the Blue Jays are considered aggressive suitors. With multiple playoff-caliber teams involved, New York faces a complex decision as it balances financial discipline with the pursuit of star-level talent.

