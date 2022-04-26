Trevor Bauer on paper is one of the best pitchers in all of the MLB, he is also one of the league’s highest paid players. Bauer since July 2021 has not thrown a baseball due to his ongoing sexual assault case. During June of 2021 Pasadena Police confirmed the Dodgers pitcher was under investigation for allegedly assaulting a woman in San Diego.

The woman in question was denied a permanent restraining order against the pitcher after she had stated she met Bauer in April and he had physically and sexually assaulted her on two occasions. On July 2nd the MLB put the pitcher on administrative leave and all items with the likeness of Bauer were removed by the Dodgers team store.

The MLB has begun their own investigation into the incident but that was all put on hold with the offseason lockout and there is no determination as to when Bauer will be allowed to play. Now Bauer and his legal team are taking matters into their own hands.

Trevor Bauer suing female who accused him of sexual assault

On Monday Bauer filed suit against the woman claiming defamation and tortious interference, while also stating the San Diego woman is looking for monetary gain from the incident. The Dodgers pitcher’s lawyer claims the woman, "fabricated allegations of sexual assault," "pursued bogus criminal and civil actions," "made false and malicious statements" and "generated a media blitz based on her lies" in an effort to "destroy" Bauer's reputation as per an ESPN report.

The story has become extremely graphic in regard to what went on between the woman and Bauer in their intimacy. What happened after could very well help clear Bauer’s name if proven that the woman sent text messages to her friends where she “bragged about a payout” and altered key evidence.

This is not the first time Bauer has been involved in a scandal like this, in 2021 a Washington Post investigation uncovered that a woman from Ohio also had filed a temporary order of protection in June 2020 against Bauer. The woman had accused Bauer of physical assault in 2017 and even claimed to have received death threats from the pitcher.

Bauer has denied these claims as well and stated that he Ohio woman had assaulted him and harassed him instead.