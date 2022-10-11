The Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres will jump to the diamond for the Game 2 of the 2022 MLB Playoffs Divisional Series. In this article you will find all the information about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to defeat the San Diego Padres in the second game of their 2022 MLB Playoffs Divisional Series Game 1. Here are all the details about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game. In the US, you can stream live free the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

It has been an incredible year for the Dodgers and they will try to complete the mission in the Playoffs. With a 111-51 record, they were the best team in the National League, but of course this phase is a whole different tournament and they must not be extra confident in order to advance.

On the other hand are the San Diego Padres. The other Californian team got a spot through the Wild Card way, so they will have to win at least once in Dodger Stadium to aspire something bigger this year.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, October 12, 2022

Time: 8:37 PM (ET)

Location: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:37 PM

CT: 7:37 PM

MT: 6:37 PM

PT: 5:37 PM

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a clear control of the series against the San Diego Padres in the last seasons. Last time they met in Playoffs, LA swept the series with a 3-0.

It has not been the best run for the Padres lately against the Dodgers. In their last five meetings in regular season, San Diego has only managed to win once and that is reflected in the score that both teams got this season in the West of the National League.

How to watch or live stream free Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres in the US

The 2022 MLB Division Series Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres to be played on Tuesday, October 12, 2022 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.