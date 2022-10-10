The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the San Diego Padres for the 2022 MLB Playoffs in the Divisional Series Game 1. Find out how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will play against the San Diego Padres for the 2022 MLB Playoffs Divisional Series Game 1. Check out everything you need to know about this MLB Playoffs matchup, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free this game. If you are in the US, you can stream live free the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

The team's effort is what has taken the Los Angeles Dodgers all the way through the regular season to the Division Game series. With Mookie Betts hitting 35 home runs, and Freddie Freeman, who finished with a batting average of .325. Also, Trea Turner, who hit the 20-home run mark for the second time in his career. A nice start of what could become a World Series contender team.

On the other side, the San Diego Padres upset what could have been a New York matchup, with a win over the New York Mets in the Wild Card Round. In fact, the Padres looked very dominant with Manny Machado as the pitcher, as well as Josh Bell and Josh Hader who got some work done to qualify to the next round.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Time: 9:37 PM (ET)

Location: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:37 PM

CT: 8:37 PM

MT: 7:37 PM

PT: 6:37 PM

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Los Angeles Dodgers haven't lost a game to the San Diego Padres in the MLB Playoffs in the last five seasons. In fact, their last three MLB Playoffs matches were played in 2020. In that game series, the Dodgers swept out the Padres in a 3-0 game series.

However, among the last five meetings between these two sides, the Padres picked up one win over the Dodgers out of five games throughout the regular season. But the last two games, the Dodgers were able to pulled up two wins for an overall 6-2 score board.

How to watch or live stream free Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres in the US

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres: Predictions and Odds

Yankees and Guardians will open up this MLB Playoffs Divisional game series. The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for this Game 1 of the 2022 MLB Playoffs. According to BetGM, the favorite to win the game are the Los Angeles Dodgers with -222 odds, while the San Diego Padres have +180 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 7 homeruns for Game 1 of this 2022 Division Game series of the 2022 MLB Playoffs.

