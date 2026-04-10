NY Mets’ Carlos Mendoza praises Nolan McLean despite tough ending in loss vs Diamondbacks

The New York Mets did not get the result they wanted, but Nolan McLean gave them something positive to take away. Manager Carlos Mendoza highlighted the young pitcher’s performance as a clear step forward.

After the game, Mendoza was direct about what he saw. “He was really good today. He had everything working, especially the sinker,” he said, per SNY, noting that it was pitch that made the biggest difference, something that aligns with what Mendoza explained why team is not using a 6‑man rotation yet earlier this week.

McLean carried a strong outing into the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing just two hits while protecting a 1-0 lead. He finished with 6.1 innings, eight strikeouts, and two runs allowed, though the game slipped away after he left in what became a 7-1 loss.

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McLean shows better control on the mound

Even with the loss, McLean showed clear improvement. He used his sinker more effectively, throwing it for strikes and staying in control throughout most of the game.

Nolan McLean #26 of the Mets throws a pitch against the Diamondbacks . Caean Couto/Getty Images

“Felt like I had a lot left in the tank,” McLean said after reaching 100 pitches, showing confidence late in the outing. He also explained that the pitch is starting to feel better as he continues to work on it.

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Mets focus on positives despite the loss

The game changed after McLean left, as the Diamondbacks scored several runs against the bullpen. Still, the Mets focused on what the young pitcher showed. “It’s part of baseball at the end of the day,” McLean said. “It’s a long season… those guys got my back out there.”

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Through three starts this season, McLean has shown progress, and this outing may be his best so far. For the Mets, the result was disappointing, but the performance offers a reason to stay encouraged moving forward.