Red Sox could target Cade Winquest after NY Yankees DFA young arm with upside

The Boston Red Sox may have a low-risk opportunity to add pitching depth after the New York Yankees designated Cade Winquest for assignment. The 25-year-old right-hander offers upside and could be a useful addition for a team looking for affordable arms.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, “Cade Winquest DFA’ed by Yankees. Made the team out of spring but never debuted,” highlighting how quickly the situation changed for the young pitcher as manager Alex Cora reacted to ‘sell the team’ chants earlier this week.

Winquest was selected in the 2025 Rule 5 Draft after developing in the St. Louis Cardinals system, where he posted a 3.99 ERA across High-A and Double-A in 2025. While his Spring Training numbers were not strong (7.20 ERA), the fact that he made New York’s roster suggests there are tools worth developing.

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Winquest offers upside the Red Sox could develop

Even without Major League experience, Winquest brings traits that teams look for in bullpen arms. His fastball can reach the upper 90s, and his curveball has been graded as a strong secondary pitch.

Relief pitcher Cade Winquest #80 with the Yankees pitches against the Cubs. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Yankees shifted him into a relief role during Spring Training, but he has experience as a starter, which adds flexibility. For Boston, this type of profile fits a common strategy: taking a chance on a young arm with potential and seeing if it can be developed at the big league level.

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Opportunity comes at low cost for Boston

Because of Rule 5 rules, there is little risk involved in adding a player like Winquest. If things do not work out, the team can move on with minimal impact. That makes this kind of move appealing, especially early in the season.

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With pitching depth always a concern over a long schedule, the Red Sox could benefit from exploring options like this. In a situation where the Yankees moved on quickly, Boston has a chance to evaluate a player who still has room to grow and could provide value in the short term.