How many World Cups has Guillermo Ochoa played for Mexico and what was his best result?

Guillermo Ochoa is a foundational legend for the Mexican national team, cementing an iconic legacy defined by his historic World Cup performances for El Tricolor.

Guillermo Ochoa has made Mexico’s World Cup roster for a historic sixth time in 2026. Though this marks his sixth selection, he only played in three of the previous five tournaments, remaining on the bench throughout the 2006 and 2010 editions.

With Mexico’s roster officially unveiled, Ochoa joins Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only players ever selected for six World Cups. The veteran goalkeeper didn’t see the pitch during his first two trips, finally earning the starting job in 2014.

Ochoa’s best result in a World Cup run came at Brazil 2014. Although El Tri suffered a heartbreaking Round of 16 exit against the Netherlands, Mexico still secured a impressive No. 10 spot in the tournament’s final standings.

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Is Guillermo Ochoa the best goalkeeper in Mexico’s history?

One of the biggest debates surrounding the national team is whether Ochoa is the greatest goalkeeper the country has ever produced. While El Tri boasts a rich history of elite shot-stoppers, Ochoa’s unique international accolades may push him ahead of the pack.

Guillermo Ochoa of Mexico prior a game

His primary rival for the top spot is Jorge Campos. Renowned for his spectacular reflexes and agility, Campos was named the world’s third-best goalkeeper in 1993 and famously lifted the 1999 Confederations Cup after defeating Brazil.

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In contrast, Ochoa is defined by his historic World Cup heroics and globally celebrated saves. He has claimed multiple CONCACAF titles and made history as the first Mexican goalkeeper to firmly establish a career in Europe.

How far can Mexico go in the 2026 World Cup?

Outside of hosting the tournament in 1970 and 1986, Mexico have never advanced past the Round of 16. The elusive “fifth game” has long haunted El Tri, but the 2026 edition offers a prime opportunity to rewrite the script.

Due to the expanded 48-team format, simply reaching the Round of 16 now guarantees a fifth game. However, Mexico’s ultimate goal is to push past that threshold and deeply excel on home soil to make history as co-hosts.