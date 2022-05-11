It sounds like an injustice, but both players are millionaires only one earns less than the other but in the end they are in the list of the best salaries for a third baseman in the league.

Manny Machado and Anthony Rendon are part of an exclusive trio of third baseman who earn $30m per year or more, not everyone in the MLB has big salaries, but most earn millions a year. From time to time rivalries arise related to contracts and salaries.

Rendon is 32 years old and is playing for the Los Angeles Angels since the 2020 season, his majors debut was with the Washington Nationals in 2013. Rendon's contract with the LA Angels is for seven years.

Manny Machado is originally from Miami, he was born on July 6, 1992 and his MLB debut was in 2012 with the Baltimore Orioles, but in 2019 he signed what would be a big contract with the San Diego Padres.

How much do Anthony Rendon and Manny Machado earn per year?

Rendon is the third baseman with the highest salary with a total of $36,000,000 per year, while Manny Machado earns $6m less at $30,000,000 per year. Another third baseman who earns more than Machado is Nolan Arenado with $35m per year. The three of them are the only 3rd basemen earning $30m or more in MLB in 2022.

Both guys are good at bats, but Machado career batting average is lower at .282 compared to Rendon at .285, but Machado has more home runs than Rendon with a total of 258 since the start of his career. Machado has played in five all-star games, while Rendon has only one appearance in such a game.