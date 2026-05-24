NY Giants’ locker room ‘is fine’ after online stir involving Jaxson Dart, Abdul Carter

The New York Giants do not appear to have had any major issues following Abdul Carter’s comments toward quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The New York Giants found themselves at the center of attention following the controversy involving Jaxson Dart after he introduced Donald Trump at a rally. However, not only did Abdul Carter downplay the situation by confirming that the two had already spoken, but team leader Jermaine Eluemunor also stated that the locker room is at peace.

“Locker Room is fine,” the offensive tackle stated on X while responding to Ben Volin. Not only that, but Eluemunor also suggested that the reporter focus on what is happening with other teams instead: “Focus on New England.”

Both Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter will play their second season with the G-Men. It is clear that, after their rookie season, this franchise needs these two players to be in sync in order to be a team to fear in the NFC East.

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Many believe that achieving positive results in sports requires not only talent, but also harmony among the people involved. For now, everything seems to remain calm in East Rutherford during these preparation stages.

Jaxson Dart of the New York Giants after practice.

Dart’s maturity could be key for the Giants

As they head into the upcoming season, the Giants rely on Jaxson Dart’s maturity to elevate the offense and spark a true franchise turnaround. Entering his second year in the league, the young quarterback has a solid foundation to build upon after a highly promising rookie campaign where he threw for 3,450 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, while adding another 410 yards and 4 scores on the ground.

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With a full year of NFL experience under his belt, Dart‘s growth into a poised, commanding leader will be the absolute X-factor in determining how far New York can go.

Abdul Carter wants to continue building his leadership role

Heading into his second year, Abdul Carter is fully focused on cementing his defensive leadership role with the New York Giants. After a highly productive PFWA All-Rookie campaign where he racked up 43 tackles, 4.0 sacks, 7 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 fumble recoveries—alongside a stunning, rookie-leading 72 quarterback pressures—the dynamic pass rusher has the perfect foundation to build upon.

Flanked by an elite supporting cast featuring Tremaine Edmunds, Arvell Reese, and Brian Burns, Carter is primed to take an immense leap as both a vocal presence and an unstoppable force on the gridiron.