West Ham relegated to EFL Championship: Which teams will play in 2026-27 Premier League?

After defeating Everton at home, Tottenham avoided relegation and, as a result, automatically sealed West Ham’s fate. For the 2026-27 Premier League season, the clubs that will have the privilege of competing among England’s elite will be Coventry City, Ipswich Town, and newly promoted Hull City.
After 46 matches in the most recent Championship season, Coventry City were crowned champions after finishing first in the standings. Frank Lampard’s side ended the campaign with 95 points, 11 points more than its closest challenger. It was precisely Ipswich Town who finished in second place. Kieran McKenna and his players enjoyed an exceptional campaign, earning a return to the Premier League after 25 years.
In this way, these will be the 20 teams competing next season in the top flight of English league:
- Arsenal
- Manchester City
- Manchester United
- Aston Villa
- Liverpool
- Bournemouth
- Sunderland
- Brighton
- Brentford
- Chelsea
- Fulham
- Newcastle United
- Everton
- Leeds
- Crystal Palace
- Nottingham Forest
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Coventry City
- Ipswich Town
- Hull City
See you next season 👋— Premier League (@premierleague) May 23, 2026
Your three promoted sides for 2026/27!@Coventry_City | @IpswichTown | @HullCity pic.twitter.com/hhehdL5ySW
Hull City claim final spot in the 2026-27 Premier League
Hull City secured their return to the Premier League after a nine-year absence by defeating Middlesbrough 1-0 in a dramatic Championship play-off final at Wembley. The match was settled in the 95th minute when striker Olli McBurnie scored the decisive, last-gasp goal to seal the final promotion spot.
Declan Rice celebrates Arsenal’s Premier League title with reminder of his phrase vs Man City
Ollie McBurnie and John Lundstram of Hull City.
The teams joining West Ham in the EFL
Following West Ham’s relegation, Burnley and Wolverhampton also saw their fate sealed as the 2025-26 Premier League season reached its climax in May 2026.
For Burnley, this situation marks a quick exit after struggling to stay afloat, suffering their previous drop just two seasons prior in 2024. Wolverhampton, on the other hand, ends a much longer top-flight stay, experiencing relegation for the first time since their lengthy stint away began back in 2012.
Five teams qualified for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League
Following a thrilling season, England’s top five tickets to Europe’s elite competition have been locked in, with league champions Arsenal and runners-up Manchester City leading the charge.
Joining them in next season’s Champions League are a resurgent Manchester United in third, alongside a relentless Aston Villa and Liverpool wrapping up the final two dynamic spots.