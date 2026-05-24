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West Ham relegated to EFL Championship: Which teams will play in 2026-27 Premier League?

In the end, the results West Ham needed did not go their way, and the Hammers will not be among the teams competing in the 2026-27 Premier League season.

Axel Disasi of West Ham United.
© Alex Broadway/Getty ImagesAxel Disasi of West Ham United.

After defeating Everton at home, Tottenham avoided relegation and, as a result, automatically sealed West Ham’s fate. For the 2026-27 Premier League season, the clubs that will have the privilege of competing among England’s elite will be Coventry City, Ipswich Town, and newly promoted Hull City.

After 46 matches in the most recent Championship season, Coventry City were crowned champions after finishing first in the standings. Frank Lampard’s side ended the campaign with 95 points, 11 points more than its closest challenger. It was precisely Ipswich Town who finished in second place. Kieran McKenna and his players enjoyed an exceptional campaign, earning a return to the Premier League after 25 years.

In this way, these will be the 20 teams competing next season in the top flight of English league:

  • Arsenal
  • Manchester City
  • Manchester United
  • Aston Villa
  • Liverpool
  • Bournemouth
  • Sunderland
  • Brighton
  • Brentford
  • Chelsea
  • Fulham
  • Newcastle United
  • Everton
  • Leeds
  • Crystal Palace
  • Nottingham Forest
  • Tottenham Hotspur
  • Coventry City
  • Ipswich Town
  • Hull City

Hull City claim final spot in the 2026-27 Premier League

Hull City secured their return to the Premier League after a nine-year absence by defeating Middlesbrough 1-0 in a dramatic Championship play-off final at Wembley. The match was settled in the 95th minute when striker Olli McBurnie scored the decisive, last-gasp goal to seal the final promotion spot.

See also

Declan Rice celebrates Arsenal’s Premier League title with reminder of his phrase vs Man City

Oli McBurnie Hull City

Ollie McBurnie and John Lundstram of Hull City.

The teams joining West Ham in the EFL

Following West Ham’s relegation, Burnley and Wolverhampton also saw their fate sealed as the 2025-26 Premier League season reached its climax in May 2026.

For Burnley, this situation marks a quick exit after struggling to stay afloat, suffering their previous drop just two seasons prior in 2024. Wolverhampton, on the other hand, ends a much longer top-flight stay, experiencing relegation for the first time since their lengthy stint away began back in 2012.

Five teams qualified for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Following a thrilling season, England’s top five tickets to Europe’s elite competition have been locked in, with league champions Arsenal and runners-up Manchester City leading the charge.

Joining them in next season’s Champions League are a resurgent Manchester United in third, alongside a relentless Aston Villa and Liverpool wrapping up the final two dynamic spots.

Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
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