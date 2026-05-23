NY Mets’ Carlos Mendoza highlights Jonah Tong’s strong return in bullpen role

Manager Carlos Mendoza praised Jonah Tong after the New York Mets rookie delivered three hitless innings in a bullpen role against the Miami Marlins.

The New York Mets continued leaning into their youth movement on Friday, promoting pitching prospect Jonah Tong from Triple-A Syracuse and giving him a key bullpen role in their 2-1 loss to the Miami Marlins. The right-hander, who previously appeared with the club late last season, delivered one of the team’s most encouraging pitching performances of the night.

After the game, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was quick to highlight Tong’s execution and poise on the mound. “Very encouraging,” Mendoza said, according to The New York Post. “The velo, the fastball, the way it was playing, the changeup was good. He attacked. He gave us a chance.”

Tong worked three hitless innings with one walk, operating behind opener Tobias Myers and bulk reliever Sean Manaea as the Mets continued experimenting with rotation depth and workload management, with Mendoza also having reacted after Zach Thornton’s emotional MLB debut earlier in the week.

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Tong gives Mets bullpen needed spark

The Mets have increasingly leaned on younger arms as part of a broader pitching evaluation strategy, with Tong becoming the latest prospect to receive an opportunity at the major league level.

He posted a 7.71 ERA in five appearances with New York last season, but his development in Triple-A has shown more stability, including a 5.68 ERA with 55 strikeouts over 38 innings this year.

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Mets balancing development with rotation management

New York’s pitching approach has included openers, bulk innings, and expanded rest for starters as the coaching staff works to manage workloads and evaluate options.

Mendoza also noted the club’s confidence in veteran and young contributors alike, while the Mets continue to track progress from players returning from injury and rehab assignments across the system.

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With more young pitchers expected to get opportunities, Tong’s performance could help shape future decisions in the Mets’ bullpen and rotation structure.