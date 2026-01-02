Trending topics:
MLB

Mark Feinsand explains how Alex Bregman could shape Bo Bichette’s future with the Blue Jays

Another report from Mark Feinsand details how Bo Bichette’s future could be closely tied to what happens with Alex Bregman, who is also drawing significant interest from the Toronto Blue Jays.

By Richard Tovar

Bo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs the bases.
Mark Feinsand is one of the top MLB insiders when it comes to covering free agents during the offseason, and Alex Bregman has been a recent focus in his reporting. In his latest piece, Feinsand explains how what happens with Bregman could directly impact Bo Bichette’s future and his potential return to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Feinsand was clear in his MLB.com article titled “Where things stand with top 6 free agents,” highlighting a key factor for Toronto and the infielder’s outlook: “Bichette’s future may be tied directly to what happens with Bregman, as the Blue Jays and Red Sox are in on both players.”

Feinsand also pointed out that the Blue Jays hold a notable advantage in Bichette’s case, as they would not be required to give up as much in the process: “Toronto, the only club that won’t have to give up Draft picks to sign Bichette, could bring him back to play second base, where he appeared during the World Series, shifting Andrés Giménez to shortstop.”

Blue Jays aggressively pursuing Bregman

As Feinsand outlines in his article, Bichette’s future may hinge on where Bregman ultimately signs. If Bregman were to land with the Blue Jays, it could significantly reduce the chances of Bichette returning to Toronto, even though the club has been one of the teams showing the strongest interest in Bregman.

“Sources believe the Blue Jays and Diamondbacks may be the two most aggressive clubs in the hunt for Bregman, though a Red Sox reunion remains a possibility,” Feinsand wrote in the section focused on Bregman. In that same analysis, he placed Bichette’s market value ahead of players such as Ketel Marte and Eugenio Suárez.

In a separate, earlier report, Jon Heyman noted that three other teams outside of Toronto and Arizona have also “checked in” on Bichette, a development that could raise some concern within the Blue Jays’ front office.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
