Gianluca Prestianni reportedly tells UEFA the insult he allegedly received from Vinicius Jr in heated Champions League game

One of the most challenging issues UEFA has encountered in recent years unfolded this month when Gianluca Prestianni allegedly made racist remarks directed at Vinicius Jr. during the initial playoff match between Benfica and Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Fueling the controversy, The Times reported that Prestianni is now claiming UEFA that Vinicius Jr. insulted him by calling him a “dwarf” during the heated exchange, while the Brazilian player accused the Argentine striker of using the derogatory term “m**k**.”

Although this revelation does not alter Prestianni’s immediate situation—he has already been sanctioned by UEFA—it may prompt a reassessment of the discipline imposed, as UEFA is obliged to consider Vinicius Jr.’s side of the story.

Amidst this tense situation, several developments have unfolded, including Jose Mourinho reportedly made a legal action ahead of the pivotal match, which will determine one of the teams advancing to the Champions League Round of 16.

Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica covers his mouth while saying something to Vinicius Junior.

Benfica’s president defends his player

While Prestianni reportedly attributes certain comments to Vinicius Jr. during the incident, Benfica’s President, Rui Costa, has issued a statement regarding the confrontation between the Argentine and the Brazilian in Portugal.

Furthermore, Benfica have released an official statement supporting Prestianni amidst the extensive speculation concerning his words and actions during the altercation.

Regardless of the ongoing dispute, Prestianni is set to attend the upcoming match with his team. Real Madrid fans may not extend a warm welcome, but the anticipated clash will ultimately clarify the situation in the Champions League.

