Phillies’ Bryce Harper makes candid admission about pressure before 2026 season

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper has already achieved what most players only dream of. He is a multiple-time All-Star, an MVP, and widely viewed as a future Hall of Famer. Still, as the 2026 MLB season approaches, Harper is not satisfied with what he has accomplished.

Despite the awards and recognition, Harper continues to push himself to perform at the highest level and improve year after year, amid recent reports that Harper asked Dave Dombrowski to explore bringing back a former Phillies player.

According to The Athletic’s Matt Gelb, Harper made it clear that his mindset has not changed. “I still have a lot to prove to myself,” Harper said. “That’s my inner monologue. I put a lot of pressure on myself. I just always have.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Focused on long-term excellence

Harper explained that his goal is to continue playing at an elite level for as long as possible. “That I could play this game at a high level for a long time — for the next whatever years I’m going to play,” he said. “There’s so much wellness and stuff in the world nowadays, and I feel like it can get me to that point.”

Bryce Harper #3 of the Phillies swings during an at bat against the Pirates. Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Advertisement

What it means for Philadelphia in 2026

see also Philadelphia Phillies highest-paid players in 2026: Biggest salaries on the roster

For the Phillies, Harper’s mindset is encouraging. Having a franchise leader who still feels driven to prove himself sets the tone for the clubhouse. As Philadelphia looks to remain competitive in the National League, Harper’s hunger for improvement could once again play a central role in the team’s success.

Advertisement

SurveyDo you expect Bryce Harper to deliver another MVP-level season in 2026? Do you expect Bryce Harper to deliver another MVP-level season in 2026? already voted 0 people