Mason Miller reaches historic strikeout feat unmatched in 50 years

Mason Miller’s transition to the San Diego Padres in 2026 has produced a historic stretch of dominance unlike anything the sport has seen. By striking out 20 of his last 23 batters faced, Miller has turned the mound into a place where making contact is nearly impossible.

It was OptaStats that detailed the full scope of Miller’s record-setting numbers on X. The depth of this statistical anomaly becomes even more staggering as the sample size grows. Miller has struck out 50 of his last 70 opponents and an incredible 80 of his last 135.

To put it in perspective, no other MLB pitcher in the last 50 years, including legendary power arms and Hall of Fame closers, has matched any of these stretches at any point in their careers.

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Miller giving the Padres exactly what they need

Miller has been dominant to open the 2026 season, posting a 0.00 ERA across nine appearances for San Diego, a massive boost for the club. In 9.1 innings, he has allowed just one hit and one walk, with opponents unable to capitalize.

Mason Miller struck out the side yet again tonight for the Padres.



His stats this year:



9.1 IP

1 H

0 ER

1 BB

23 K



He’s simply on another planet right now ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/TnGKiQQRnZ — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 17, 2026

“Including playoffs, Mason Miller has struck out: 20 of his last 23 batters, 30 of last 38, 40 of last 55, 50 of last 70, 60 of last 89, 70 of last 109, 80 of last 135. No other MLB pitcher in the last 50 years has matched any of those stretches at any point in his career (reg & post),” OptaStats posted on X.

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The Padres’ pitching staff has been sharp overall, with a 3.97 ERA among starters, led by Randy Vasquez at 2.49. While some relievers have had their struggles, Miller has anchored the bullpen as a lockdown closer, helping the team to a strong 13-6 record.