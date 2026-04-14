Astros 6-11: Carlos Correa refuses to blame injuries for struggles

The Houston Astros now sit at 6-11, the worst record in the AL West, but injuries aren’t being blamed for the team’s struggles. Instead, Carlos Correa delivered a blunt assessment, calling out his teammates and the level of play.

“I don’t want to attach our failures to the injuries,” Correa said via Chandler Rome. “Our failures are because we’re playing s—- baseball. We’re a good club playing bad baseball.” The comments came following a loss to the Seattle Mariners on April 13.

It wasn’t just that defeat. The Astros are now mired in an eight-game losing streak, something they hadn’t experienced at this stage of a season in recent years. It’s the kind of early MLB hole that can be difficult to climb out of once it starts to spiral.

Advertisement

How bad has the offense been?

At the plate, the numbers don’t point to a complete collapse. Correa himself is hitting .291, ranking as the fourth-best bat in the lineup, while Yordan Alvarez leads the way with a .321 average, though he’s also been pitched around, drawing 16 walks.

What are the Houston Astros doing 😬 pic.twitter.com/IJRVOBfEJ9 — js9innings (@js9inningsmedia) April 13, 2026

Jose Altuve has also been productive, hitting .311 as the team’s second-best bat. Overall, the Astros are generating enough hits and RBIs, suggesting the core issue lies elsewhere. The rotation has been in disarray, and Correa’s criticism appears to be aimed largely at the pitchers.

Advertisement

That problem has been the pitching staff. Most of the starting rotation carries ERAs north of 4.00, with Mike Burrows struggling the most, allowing 16 earned runs in just four starts. Cristian Javier, now injured, has also given up 13 earned runs this season.