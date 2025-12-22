NY Yankees announce player transfer to Tatsuya Imai’s former team in Japan

The New York Yankees have yet to announce a new addition to their roster from another franchise, despite re-signing four players. This inactivity has sparked speculation and created a buzz among fans as they ponder the team’s strategy for the upcoming season.

In contrast to their current lack of external signings, the Yankees have confirmed the departure of RHP Allan Winans, who has joined Tatsuya Imai’s former team in Japan. The Yankees stated on their official social media accounts, “The Yankees have released RHP Allan Winans. Winans has signed with the Seibu Lions of Nippon Professional Baseball.”

For the fanbase, this move could be a promising sign of things to come. Since Imai has been identified as one of the Yankees’ top targets this offseason, the announcement hints at the possibility of boosting the roster with the Japanese standout, aligning with the team’s aspirations.

With a set deadline for Imai’s decision that the Yankees and the rest of the teams are reportedly waiting, expectations are high among Yankees fans who are hopeful for success by the end of the 2026 MLB season.

NY Yankees target Tatsuya Imai

Yankees’ situation so far this offseason

The Yankees have not yet emerged as front-runners in offseason signings, which has raised concerns among supporters, especially as rival teams in the American League East make significant acquisitions.

Taking a closer look at the signings in the American League East, the situation stands as follows:

Yankees: None

Red Sox: Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, Johan Oviedo

Orioles: Pete Alonso, Shane Baz, Ryan Helsley, Taylor Ward, Andrew Kittredge

Blue Jays: Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce, Tyler Rogers

Rays: Steven Matz, Cedric Mullins, Jacob Melton

Given the current landscape, the Yankees may consider aggressively pursuing Imai to strengthen their roster and make a notable impact in the next season, as the other free agents in the offseason are not a main priority for the Bronx Bombers so far.

