MLB Rumors: NY Yankees could be eyeing a promising talent from the Reds

There are notable players on the free agency list that other franchises should consider to strengthen their rosters. Among these, one player stands out as a potential target for the New York Yankees: a promising talent from the Cincinnati Reds, possibly for the 2026 MLB season.

According to a report by Empire Sports Media’s Ryan Garcia, the Yankees may have their sights set on a valuable asset from the Reds. Garcia wrote, “There are some intriguing names being discussed, but one that hasn’t gained much popularity is starting pitcher Nick Lodolo from the Cincinnati Reds.“

Lodolo, a left-handed pitcher, is available this offseason and could pique the Yankees’ interest due to his strong performance in his three years in Major League Baseball so far.

With a 3.33 ERA, a 1.079 WHIP, and 156 strikeouts—a career high—Lodolo demonstrated last season that he could be an indispensable component of any MLB roster. These stats highlight his potential as a rising star in the league.

Lodolo’s key strengths as a pitcher

During his first four years with the Reds, Lodolo has proven himself a winner, compiling 24 wins and 22 losses. For three consecutive years, he has managed to win more than he has lost, showcasing his ability to consistently perform across different phases of the season.

With two complete games and a shutout, Lodolo emerged as one of the top performers in the league last season in these metrics. His contribution of 22 home runs, 138 hits, and 60 runs allowed played a significant role in helping the Reds reach the Wild Card series last season.

A potential trade that would benefit both Yankees and Reds

Garcia also mentioned in the report that a viable trade could involve Jasson Dominguez, who might be a good fit for the Reds’ lineup. “FanGraphs projects the Reds to get just 2.2 WAR from their corner outfield in 2026, which is where Dominguez could provide a boost,” Garcia noted.

For the Yankees, acquiring Lodolo, who will be 28 years old in 2026, could be a strategic move to enhance their roster’s talent. A potential trade involving Dominguez and Lodolo could greatly benefit the Yankees in pursuit of their championship aspirations.

