MLB Rumors: Phillies reportedly set to undergo major roster overhaul involving Castellanos and NY Yankees’ target

The Philadelphia Phillies were one of the teams the MLB world expected to see in the World Series after their outstanding regular-season performance. However, players like Nick Castellanos did not make the anticipated impact, and the Phillies felt it. Now, there is a rumor regarding one of the top targets for the New York Yankees for the 2026 season.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Phillies are interested in a roster overhaul that includes Yanks’ top target Cody Bellinger for the next season:

Kyle Schwarber & JT Realmuto are the main focus

Phillies are eyeing Cody Bellinger

Marlins & Pirates could consider Nick Castellanos

Harrison Bader remains a potential fit

Advertisement

Advertisement

To avoid a repeat of the 2025 season, the Phillies are expected to make significant offseason moves, starting with these names generating plenty of buzz, as other franchises are already active in the free agency market.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees throws his bat.

Advertisement

Castellanos’ expected departure

Despite being one of the Phillies’ top players in recent seasons, Castellanos’ struggles with manager Rob Thompson were evident in 2025. His limited time on the field, combined with critical statements during several matchups, suggests that he is likely to leave the team.

Advertisement

see also Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly set to make a decision on crucial player from last season

With the Miami Marlins and the Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly interested in his services for 2026, fans of both teams anticipate his potential addition, as Castellanos would be a valuable asset to any roster acquiring him for the next season.

Advertisement

Bellinger attracts widespread interest

With the Phillies joining the race for Bellinger, the anticipation builds for the player to make his decision in the coming weeks. The Yankees currently appear as the frontrunner.

Alongside the Yankees and the Phillies, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets are the remaining franchises reportedly interested in Bellinger, setting the stage for a heated competition to acquire him.

Advertisement

Advertisement