Juan Soto reportedly reveals how many games the Mets will let him play in the Dominican Republic

Juan Soto will be ready to play in the Dominican Republic with the Tigres del Licey, and although it will only be for a few games, he already has a verbal agreement with the Mets.

By Richard Tovar

Juan Soto of the New York Mets will return to Yankee Stadium.
© Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesJuan Soto of the New York Mets will return to Yankee Stadium.

Juan Soto missed the MLB postseason, but he will have an opportunity to travel to the Dominican Republic to play slightly more than 6% of the regular season with the Tigres del Licey. Soto confirmed this himself, adding that he will have the help of a former New York Mets coach.

“Per Juan Soto; he has a verbal agreement with Steve Cohen that allow’s him 10 LIDOM games for Licey during his contract with the Mets,” reported Master Flip (@masterflip_) on X, who covers the Mets and Dominican Republic baseball. The report did not detail Soto’s arrival date for the league.

The same report noted that the manager of the Dominican team will also be working with Soto in the upcoming MLB season: “The Manager of Licey is newly appointed 1B coach of the Mets, Gilbert Gomez. Contrary to reports, The Antoan Richardson departure is going to ENHANCE, Juan Soto’s presence in the clubhouse!!”

How many games are in the Dominican baseball season?

In total, there are 150 games across all six teams, a high volume of games for a small number of clubs, but it is a famous league, which is why the season tends to be long. After the regular games conclude, there is a 36-game Round Robin phase, and the final is a best-of-seven series.

Soto obviously won’t be able to play all those games, as doing so would risk him arriving at MLB Spring Training completely exhausted or suffering an injury that could jeopardize the Mets’ season without one of their best batters.

When did the Tigres del Licey last win a championship?

Licey won two consecutive championships during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. However, last season, the champions were the Leones del Escogido, who had not won a championship since the 2015-16 season. Licey holds the record for the most LIDOM titles, with a total of 24.

