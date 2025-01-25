Mets strengthen bullpen with two-year deal for ex-Cubs pitcher

The New York Mets have made an intriguing move by signing right-hander Adbert Alzolay to a two-year minor league contract, according to league sources who spoke to The Athletic’s Will Sammon. While this decision may seem like a long-term commitment at first, it actually highlights the Mets’ strategic vision as they work toward building a championship-caliber MLB team.

Currently recovering from Tommy John surgery, Alzolay represents a calculated gamble on proven talent. If fully recovered, he could become a valuable asset to the Mets’ bullpen. His experience as a closer with the Chicago Cubs and his pitching repertoire—particularly his lethal slider—make him an enticing prospect, despite his recent injury setbacks.

Although Alzolay will miss a significant portion of the 2025 MLB season, the Mets are betting on his potential to become an essential part of their future pitching staff. His signing clearly reflects the Mets’ commitment to constructing a strong, competitive bullpen with a focus on sustained success.

What does this signing mean for the Mets?

Alzolay’s acquisition fits into the Mets’ broader goal of developing a deep, talented bullpen capable of competing at the highest level. By adding a pitcher with Alzolay’s potential, the Mets are signaling their long-term commitment to contending for a title in the seasons ahead.

Pitcher Adbert Alzolay #73 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after picking off Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners at first base in the bottom of the ninth inning to end the game at T-Mobile Park on April 14, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

What challenges does Alzolay face?

A key concern surrounding Alzolay is his injury history. Tommy John surgery recovery is a difficult and often prolonged process, and pitchers typically need time to regain their previous form. Alzolay must prove he can restore the velocity and effectiveness of his pitches in order to become a reliable contributor to the Mets’ bullpen.

