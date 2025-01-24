As spring training approaches, MLB teams are finalizing their rosters for the season, and the New York Yankees are no exception—despite losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets.

After ending their championship drought in 2024 and reaching the World Series for the first time since 2009, the Bronx Bombers are aiming higher. They’re not content with just making it to the Fall Classic—they’re determined to capture the elusive pennant that has evaded them for 16 years.

To strengthen their roster, the Yankees made significant moves, including signing starter Max Fried, acquiring closer Devin Williams, and adding outfielder Cody Bellinger. These moves underscore their goal of becoming a more competitive force in 2025.

However, not all went according to plan. The Yankees lost out to the New York Mets in the battle for Juan Soto, who ultimately accepted a massive 15-year, $765 million offer. It’s a deal that would be hard for any MLB player to turn down.

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees relieves starting pitcher Gerrit Cole #45 during the seventh inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Yankees: Considering former pitchers to bolster bullpen

Despite the setback, the Yankees are looking for internal solutions to strengthen their bullpen. According to the New York Post, the team is considering claiming two former Yankees pitchers, Roansy Contreras and Allan Winans, off waivers.

Contreras: From prospect to Pittsburgh and back

Contreras, once a highly touted prospect in the Yankees’ system, was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2022 for Jameson Taillon. Over his career, he’s pitched for the Pirates and Angels, posting a 4.72 ERA in 90 appearances (33 starts), with 201 strikeouts and 103 walks over 234 2/3 innings.

Winans: A steady presence in the minors

Winans, after a stint with the Mets, was claimed by the Atlanta Braves, where he spent time in the minors, compiling a solid 3.23 ERA in 51 games. His strong showing in the minors makes him an appealing option for the Yankees as they look to bolster their bullpen.