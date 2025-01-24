The Toronto Blue Jays have faced challenges in recent MLB seasons when it comes to attracting big free agents, often trailing behind powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, according to a recent report, the Blue Jays may be on the verge of securing a significant signing, with first baseman Pete Alonso emerging as a potential new addition to their roster.

While no deal has been finalized yet, indications suggest that the arrival of first baseman Pete Alonso in Toronto could be imminent. With limited options left on the free-agent market, this potential move could benefit both Alonso and the Blue Jays.

Andy Martino of SportsNet New York reported on Thursday that negotiations between the Blue Jays and Alonso are “moving forward.” “Talks between Pete Alonso and the Blue Jays are advancing,” Martino wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “It’s not done yet, and there’s no guarantee it will materialize.”

Alonso: The missing piece in the Blue Jays’ offense

The market for first basemen over 30 with certain defensive limitations has become increasingly challenging in recent years. Teams are becoming more cautious when investing in these types of players, given the rapid decline in their performance as they age.

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets rounds the bases in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Five of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

However, Alonso stands out as one of the most consistent power hitters in the MLB. His offensive ability is undeniable, and adding him to the Blue Jays’ lineup could significantly enhance the team’s power and explosiveness—something they’ve lacked in recent seasons.

Alonso’s limited options in MLB

For Alonso, the free-agent market has become tighter. The New York Mets seem to have ruled out his return, and while there are a few contending teams interested, most are hesitant to offer him a long-term deal.

Toronto presents an appealing option for Alonso, as a short-term contract with the Blue Jays could allow him to re-enter the MLB free-agent market in the future, possibly securing a more lucrative long-term deal down the line.