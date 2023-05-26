The Baltimore Orioles closed on May 25 a winning series against the New York Yankees 2-1 playing on the road, that was the second consecutive series that the Orioles won and so far they are 4-0-1 in the last 4 series.

The Orioles are considered one of the AL East favorites, as of May 26 they have a record of 33-17-0 in the second spot of the standings. The new series they are opening against the Rangers is the first of two at home.

There is still a lot to play for in the 2023 MLB season but it is likely that they will reach the postseason if the team maintains the same level they have shown since the beginning of the season.

Why do the Baltimore Orioles have a black uniform?

They are playing the first game of the series against the Texas Rangers in a uniform called City Connect that has some graphics alluding to Baltimore, those uniforms were announced in 2022.

They will wear that uniform for multiple games of the season, but it is likely that next season in 2024 the uniform will be discontinued, it will all depend on fan reactions.