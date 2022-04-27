Who are the top 25 earners in Major League Baseball? Find out below and see the list that includes Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, Gerrit Cole, and Justin Verlander.

The 2022 MLB season is not even one month old but already fans are glued to their seats watching all the baseball action unfold. Every position on the baseball diamond is important from pitchers to center fielders to now DH’s.

MLB teams are not shy to take out the checkbook and pay big wages on players they feel could get them to the World Series. The difference between the 25th and 1st place highest paid player is $13 million.

Below is the list of the 25 top earners of the MLB according to Spotrac, the list excludes Trevor Bauer who is on administrative leave. Stats and records as per this writing.

25. Joey Votto - $25 Million

The Cincinnati Reds lifer is on $25 million a year and has been a 5-time All-Star and has over 300 home runs, over 1,000 RBIs, and over 2,000 hits. Joey Votto in 2021 hit .266 with 36 home runs and 99 RBI.

24. Marcus Semien - $25 Million

The new Texas Rangers signing is on a seven-year $175 million contract with the club. Marcus Semien comes to Texas after only one season with the Blue Jays and an MVP season where he recorded 45 home runs, 102 RBIs and an MLB-leading 86 extra-base hits.

23. Justin Verlander - $25 Million

Justin Verlander is pure heat, the eight-time All-Star, World Series winner, and two-time Cy Young award winner is getting what he deserves with the Houston Astros. Justin Verlander has pitched three no hitters in his career.

22. Christian Yelich - $26 Million

Christian Yelich is a big-time slugger and a possible league MVP, with a track record of being a NL MVP (2018), Gold Glove Award (2014), 3- time Silver Slugger Award (2016, 2018, 2019), 2- time NL Hank Aaron Award (2018, 2019), 2- time NL batting champion (2018, 2019), 2- time Hit for the cycle (2018) and 30–30 club (2019).

21. Zack Wheeler - $26 Million

The 2021 National League strikeout leader is on a 5-year $118 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. Wheeler has struck out over 1,000 batters and holds a 62-52 record.

20. Paul Goldschmidt - $26 Million

The St. Louis Cardinals first baseman is on a five-year contract worth $130 million, Paul Goldschmidt continues to be a clutch player winning the 2021 Gold Glove Award at first base, being the fifth Cardinal to win the award.

19. Freddie Freeman - $27 Million

The Dodgers first baseman is a World Series winner in 2021 and was a NL MVP back in 2020. Freddie Freeman has over 1,700 hits, 274 home runs, and over 900 RBIs. Freeman is known for his powerful swing and a unique tactic to change up when confronting pitchers.

18. Bryce Harper - $27.5 Million

The 2012 NL rookie of the year went from that to 2-time NL MVP, six time All-Star and NL home run leader in 2015. Bryce Harper is one of the best right fielders in the MLB.

17. Giancarlo Stanton - $29 Million

The New York Yankees slugger has over 1,300 hits and 349 home runs. Giancarlo Stanton during his career was a NL MVP and 2-time NL home run leader.

16. Jose Altuve - $29 Million

Astros second baseman José Altuve is a World Series winner and 7-time All-Star, he was also the AL MVP in 2017. Altuve has over 200 stolen bases and a .307 batting average.

15. George Springer - $29.6 Million

Outfielder George Springer is a World Series MVP and champion in 2017, he signed a six-year, $150 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.

14. Chris Sale - $30 Million

Chris Sale is one of the best pitchers in all of the MLB and well deserving of his $30 million salary. Just some of Sale’s accolades? 5.33 career strikeout-to-walk ratio and reached 2,000 strikeouts in the fewest innings (1,626.0 innings).

13. Miguel Cabrera - $32 Million

The Venezuelan hitting ace is just chalking up hits with the Detroit Tigers, joining the 3,000-hit club this season. A 2003 World Series champion and 11-time All-Star. Miguel Cabrera was also a 2- time AL MVP, and a 2-time winner of the Hank Aaron award.

12. David Price - $32 Million

David Price has an impressive 155-82 record, over 2,000 batters struck out, and more awards than some teams entire rosters combined.

11. Manny Machado - $32 Million

The San Diego Padres third baseman is a five-time All-Star, 2-time Gold Glove winner, over 1,400 hits, 250 home runs, and 751 RBI’s. Manny Machado is considered one of the best third basemen in all of the MLB.

10. Corey Seager - $33 Million

The 2020 World Series MVP and World Series winner just made a move to the Texas Rangers after bringing it home for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Corey Seager signed a 10-year, $325 million contract with the Texas Rangers the largest in team history.

9. Francisco Lindor - $34.1 Million

The New York Mets shortstop is one of the key players in the Amazin’s attack and defense, Francisco Lindor has a batting average of .278 and has hit 159 home runs and is a 4- time All- Star and an able base stealer.

8. Stephen Strasburg - $35 Million

The Washington Nationals lifer is on a mega 7-year deal worth $245 million. A bit of what Stephen Strasburg has brought to the table: 3-time All-Star (2012, 2016, 2017), World Series champion (2019), World Series MVP (2019), Silver Slugger Award (2012), NL wins leader (2019), NL strikeout leader (2014), Golden Spikes Award (2009), and Dick Howser Trophy (2009).

7. Nolan Arenado - $35 Million

The St. Louis Cardinals third baseman is a 5-time All-Star, 9-time Gold Glove Award winner and has over 270 home runs and 879 RBI’s. Nolan Arenado is a complete ball player who can catch, throw, and hit.

6. Carlos Correa - $35.1 Million

The Minnesota Twins shortstop has an impressive resume, having over 480 RBIs and 130 home runs. Carlos Correa is a 2- time All-Star (2017, 2021), World Series champion (2017), AL Rookie of the Year (2015) and Gold Glove Award (2021).

5. Gerrit Cole - $36 Million

The New York Yankees biggest ace Gerrit Cole is one of the highest paid pitchers in the MLB. Cole is a 4-time All-Star, AL ERA leader in 2019 and possesses an impressive record of 117-63.

4. Jacob deGrom - $36 Million

Jacob deGrom has a base salary of $27.5 million but with incentives and bonuses it is more towards $36 million. The New York Mets ace has been nothing but gold since 2014. A 4-time All-Star, National League rookie of the year, NL ERA leader, 2-time NL strikeout leader. Jacob deGrom is on a 5-year $137 million contract.

3. Anthony Rendon - $36.5 Million

The Los Angeles Angels third base man is a World Series winner, 2016 National League comeback player of the year, 2019 MLB RBI leader. Anthony Rendon has over 150 home runs and over 600 RBI’s in his MLB career.

2. Mike Trout - $37.1 Million

The center fielder is a franchise player with the Los Angeles Angels. Mike Trout has a batting average of .305 and over 300 home runs with over 1,400 hits. Trout has been a 9-time All-Star (2012–2019, 2021), 3-time AL MVP (2014, 2016, 2019), 8-time Silver Slugger Award (2012–2016, 2018–2020), and AL RBI leader (2014).

1. Max Scherzer - $43.3 Million

Ahead of everyone by a mile is Max Scherzer the new Met is just getting accustomed to Queens, but he has a three-year deal worth $130 million. Scherzer is the highest paid player in the MLB and is a World Series champion, 8-time All-Star, has struck out 250 batters in 5 consecutive seasons, and is a 3-time NL strikeout leader.



