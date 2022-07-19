The MLB All-Star Game of the 2022 MLB season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

The best players of the league are ready to show off at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. This game will be held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). Both sides have good players, this game will be the second most attractive of the year after the World Series. Here is all the related information about this Major League Baseball game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The American League has an incredible player roster that makes the team the favorite to win the game. Players include Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge both of the New York Yankees, but the only bad news is that the AL Team won't have Mike Trout or Jose Altuve available.

The National League team is made up of players who know how to hit hard the ball and one of them is Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. But the last time the National League won the All-Star game was almost 10 years ago in 2012.

MLB All-Star Game: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California.

Live Stream: FuboTV

MLB All-Star Game: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

MLB All-Star Game: Storylines

The American League are highly dominant in the All-Star game with a winning streak of eight consecutive years since 2013 and with the only exception being 2020 when the game did not take place due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021 the American League won 5-2 over the NL team, that game was the second game with the biggest attendance in the history of the event with 49,184.

The National League wants to cut the losing streak that they have been dragging for a decade, but things are not so bad overall since the NL Team has 43 All-Star game wins against 46 in the American League. In the 20th century the National League team was the most dominant, but things changed after 1988 when the American League started to win more games.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free MLB All-Star Game in the U.S.

The MLB is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this 2022 All-Star Game and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX, FOX APP, FOX.COM. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

MLB All-Star Game: Predictions And Odds

The National League are light favorites to win this game with 1.80 odds that will pay $180 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a young roster mixed with experience. The American League are underdogs with 1.95 odds. The totals is offered at 8 runs. The best pick for this MLB All-Star Game is: National League 1.80.

BetMGM National League 1.80 Totals 8 American League 1.95

* Odds via BetMGM.