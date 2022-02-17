The jury of the U.S. District Court in Fort Worth found the former Los Angeles Angels Communications Director Eric Kay guilty on two charges directly related to the tragic death of the MLB team's pitcher Tyler Skaggs in 2019.

After nearly two weeks of trial, a verdict has finally been handed down in the death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs: Eric Kay, the MLB team's former Communications Director, was found guilty on two charges related to the player's death.

On July 1, 2019, the news shocked baseball fans around the world: the talented Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead in his room at the hotel where he was staying in Texas. He and his team were in that city for a regular-season game against the Rangers.

The Tarrant County medical examiner in charge of the autopsy further obscured the tragic death of the 27-year-old pitcher, ruling that Skaggs died of alcohol, fentanyl, and oxycodone intoxication resulting in choking on his vomit.

The charges for which Eric Kay was found guilty in Tyler Skaggs' death

According to a report by ESPN's investigative reporter T.J. Quinn, who was at the trial, the jury found Eric Kay guilty on one charge of fentanyl distribution and another one of causing Tyler Skaggs' death. The minimum time that the former Los Angeles Angels Communications Director will spend in prison is 20 years.

“We are very grateful to the government and the jury for seeing this important case through to the right verdict. Tyler was the light of our family. He is gone, and nothing can ever bring him back. We are relieved that justice was served, although today is a painful reminder of the worst day in the life of our family.”, says Tyler Skaggs' family statement issued through its attorneys.

Los Angeles Angels' position after the jury's verdict against Eric Kay was known

"On behalf of the entire Angels Organization, we are saddened by the devastating heartache that surrounds this tragedy, especially for the Skaggs family. Our compassion goes out to all families and individuals that have been impacted".

"The players' testimony was incredibly difficult for our organization to hear, and it is a reminder that too often drug use and addiction are hidden away. From the moment we learned of Tyler’s death, our focus has been to fully understand the circumstances that led to this tragedy."

"We are thankful that Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association have taken the important step to update their drug policies for players using opioids so that they can receive help.", says the statement signed by the team's President John Carpino.

When is Eric Kay's sentence going to be set?

Again, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn, the former Los Angeles Angels Communications Director will know his final sentence on June 28. Meanwhile, he has already been taken into custody. Prior to the trial, Eric Kay has declared himself innocent.