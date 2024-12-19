The New York Yankees are playing their cards wisely heading into the upcoming MLB season regarding versatile player Cody Bellinger. Despite speculation that he was locked into center field, manager Aaron Boone has made it clear that Bellinger’s position is still up for debate.

Bellinger’s ability to play both center field and first base provides the Yankees with valuable flexibility. This versatility allows the team to explore different lineup options and adapt to the needs of each game.

The final decision on Bellinger’s position will depend on several factors, including the performance of other players during spring training and any potential free-agent acquisitions the team makes. His adaptability keeps the New York Yankees‘ options open as they prepare for the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, “Aaron Boone said it’s ‘fake news’ that Cody Bellinger was told he will play center field. LF, CF, and 1B are all still in play.”

Advertisement

The Impact on the Yankees’ Lineup

If Bellinger is established as the starting center fielder, the Yankees could look to acquire a power-hitting first baseman to protect him in the lineup. Conversely, if Cody Bellinger moves to first base, the team may focus on strengthening center field with a more defensive-minded player.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Yankees shake up offseason with shocking trade for Cubs MVP after Juan Soto's Mets move

The Yankee Stadium Factor

Legendary Yankee Stadium could be the perfect setting for Bellinger to fully unleash his offensive potential. With his ability to hit long balls, the right field of the stadium could become a true playground for him.

Advertisement

A Promising Future for Bellinger in MLB

Bellinger’s arrival in New York has generated significant excitement among fans. His versatility, talent, and postseason experience make him a key asset for the team. As the MLB regular season approaches, all eyes will be on the Yankees’ decisions regarding Bellinger’s role and how he will fit into the lineup.