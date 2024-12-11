After enduring nine consecutive seasons without making the MLB postseason, the Los Angeles Angels are determined to break their frustrating streak. One of their top priorities is ensuring that star outfielder Mike Trout remains with the team. With interest from several other franchises heating up, the Angels are doing everything in their power to keep their franchise player in Anaheim.

Trout, who has spent his entire 14-year career with the Angels, is undoubtedly one of the most accomplished players of his generation. However, despite his remarkable achievements, his 2024 season stats didn’t reflect the typical dominance fans have come to expect from the MLB All-Star. As one of the league’s most coveted players, Trout has drawn the attention of multiple teams looking to add a superstar to their roster.

Reports suggest that Trout could be a perfect fit for the New York Yankees, especially after the Mets secured Juan Soto. Despite this, the Angels have been proactive in making it difficult for trade offers to gain traction, with six offseason signings for 2025 in a bid to bolster their roster.

Here’s a look at the fresh faces joining the Angels for the 2025 season:

Kyle Hendricks (RHP)

Yusei Kikuchi (LHP)

Travis D’Arnaud (C)

Scott Kingery (INF)

Kevin Newman (INF)

Jorge Soler (OF)

Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels looks on from the dugout during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 01, 2024 in Anaheim, California.

With these additions, the Angels are not just looking to hold on to Trout, but also to strengthen their lineup and pitching staff as they look to end their postseason drought in 2025.

Angels’ offseason signings: A closer look

One of the biggest challenges for the Los Angeles Angels in recent years has been the lack of chemistry between their players. Despite Mike Trout’s exceptional skills, some teammates have often underperformed, contributing to the team’s extended playoff drought.

This offseason, manager Ron Washington and the Angels’ front office are hoping to change that. The team made several key signings for the 2025 MLB season, bringing in fresh talent with the aim of turning things around. While only four of the six new acquisitions are All-Stars, each player could be a pivotal addition to the squad. Let’s break down these four experienced signings and how they could make it harder for Trout to walk away from Anaheim.

Kyle Hendricks: A member of the 2016 World Series champion Chicago Cubs, Hendricks comes to the Angels after a challenging season with the Chicago Cubs. While his recent performance has been inconsistent, the veteran right-hander is determined to prove himself in Anaheim and bolster the pitching rotation.

Yusei Kikuchi: After a trade from the Toronto Blue Jays in 2024, the Japanese left-hander joined the Houston Astros before landing with the Angels. A one-time All-Star, Kikuchi started 32 games last season and has the potential to be a solid contributor to the team's pitching depth.

Travis d'Arnaud: A 2021 World Series champion with the Atlanta Braves, d'Arnaud is a seasoned catcher and reliable hitter. Over the course of 13 seasons in the majors, he has hit 123 home runs and provides valuable experience behind the plate for the Angels.

Jorge Soler: A two-time World Series champion, Soler is known for his power hitting. After starting the 2024 season with the San Francisco Giants, the Cuban outfielder now joins the Angels. His bat, which produced 37 home runs last season, could provide the middle-of-the-order power the Angels have been seeking.

Manager Ron Washington trusts offseason signings

In an interview with ESPN, Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington shared his thoughts on the team’s offseason acquisitions and how they could complement star player Mike Trout. “We’re staying busy. While we didn’t achieve everything we wanted in 2024, we’re determined to improve in 2025. We believe these offseason signings will make us a better team,” Washington said.

Washington also discussed the addition of Kikuchi to the Angels’ pitching staff. “I’ve followed him closely during his time with Houston. Whenever he found himself in a tough spot, he relied on that slider. He’s a great fit for our rotation and a tremendous addition to the team,” Washington explained. With these key signings, Washington hopes they will help convince Trout to remain with the Angels as the 2025 MLB season holds promising potential.