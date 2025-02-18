The Toronto Blue Jays emerged as one of the most active franchises in the free agency market, seeking to land a top-tier player. In their pursuit of an All-Star, they secured Anthony Santander to bolster their lineup and provide support for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ahead of the upcoming MLB season.

According to reports, the Blue Jays explored potential deals for Roki Sasaki, Pete Alonso, and other high-profile players, most of whom ultimately signed with teams on the West Coast. After missing out on those targets, they pivoted to Santander, aiming to strengthen their roster. Now, with their star player’s future uncertain, they may need to reassess their approach if they hope to land a marquee name.

Despite rejecting previous offers from the New York Yankees, Guerrero Jr. has not ruled out considering offers from other teams, provided the deal is right. Speaking to reporters at training camp, he made his stance clear regarding his future. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, Guerrero Jr. has no intention of negotiating a contract extension during the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Vladimir Guerrero Jr. said he does not plan to negotiate a potential contract extension in-season, paving the way for him to reach free agency in November,” Passan wrote on X. This news would spark interest from several MLB franchises eager to inquire about Guerrero Jr.’s availability and potential asking price.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 19, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

Guerrero’s options for the future

Reports suggest that the Yankees weren’t the only team interested in Guerrero Jr. Their crosstown rivals, the New York Mets, also explored the possibility of acquiring the Blue Jays’ star. While negotiations reportedly involved a significant financial offer, the talks did not progress, as Guerrero and Toronto ultimately agreed to move forward with the season.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Yankees’ Aaron Judge weighs in on Juan Soto’s bold Mets statement

Christopher Kline of FanSided previously reported that the Mets were willing to offer Guerrero Jr. a contract worth $500 million. However, with All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso in free agency, New York opted for more cost-effective alternatives at the position.

Advertisement

Another team linked to Guerrero Jr. was the Boston Red Sox, who were reportedly in the market for an All-Star-caliber acquisition. While Guerrero emerged as a top target, Boston ultimately pivoted to signing Alex Bregman late in the offseason, leaving the Blue Jays’ slugger off their final list of moves.

What’s next for Guerrero and the Blue Jays?

With Guerrero Jr. making his stance clear, as reported by Passan, the Blue Jays must now consider their next steps. One potential course of action would be targeting another marquee free agent following the conclusion of the 2025 MLB season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That said, there remains a possibility that Guerrero Jr. reconsiders his future in Toronto. If the Blue Jays perform well in the upcoming campaign, he may opt to stay with the franchise. Should that not be the case, Toronto will need to build around another key figure, Anthony Santander, who is poised to play a pivotal role in their lineup next season.