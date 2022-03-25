Even though we're still weeks away from the start of the season, Dave Roberts is confident enough in the Los Angeles Dodgers to predict they'll go out on top again.

The rich always get richer, and the Los Angeles Dodgers just proved that. Yes, they lost Corey Seager and that was a big blow to their offense, but they replaced his offensive production with Freddie Freeman, of all people.

The Dodgers have one of the most stacked starting rotations in the league. They have the most firepower in all of the Majors and one of the most talented rosters in the history of this sport.

All things considered, it wouldn't be wise to put your money against them when it comes to winning the World Series. In fact, even their manager, Dave Roberts; feels like it's a done deal already.

MLB News: Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Guarantees They'll Win The World Series

"if there's a season and a postseason, we are winning the World Series. Put it on record," Roberts said. "We are winning the World Series if our starting staff stays healthy. I know that's vague, but that's my answer. I think it's about our starting pitching, just keeping our guys healthy."

Dodgers Players Rave About Freddie Freeman

The Dodgers were already favored by most sportsbooks to take another pennant home this year. Now, even their players are ecstatic about adding another top-tier weapon in Freddie Freeman:

“Excited is probably an understatement,” Justin Turner said. “Obviously, there's been a lot of buildup and a lot of talk and a lot of anticipation as to what was going to happen. To finally see it go down and be official last night was -- I slept really good.”

“It seemed like that ship was sailed from there and then you always hear rumors about different teams, but it kind of seemed like we were always at the forefront of that,” Dodgers star Kershaw said. “I was just like everybody else, though, I didn’t really have any reason to believe we would get him and then we did it.

"It was good. It’s testament to [president of baseball operations] Andrew Friedman obviously, but better testament to our ownership," the southpaw added. "I mean, it’s like, these guys want to win and that’s awesome. It’s fun to be a part of.”

The Dodgers are the team to beat, at least on paper, but that was also the case last year and they couldn't get the job done. Hopefully, health will be on their side this season and they'll prove what they're truly capable of.