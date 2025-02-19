Despite Rafael Devers‘ firm stance on staying at third base, the arrival of Alex Bregman and the timely comments from manager Alex Cora have set a tone of harmony and collaboration at the Boston Red Sox‘s spring training.

Just hours after Devers’ much-discussed press conference, Cora hosted a team dinner that provided the perfect setting for a relaxed conversation between Devers and Bregman—two elite third basemen now sharing a clubhouse.

Bregman, last season’s AL Gold Glove winner at third base, made it clear he’s fully committed to the team. “They’ve been great. We’ve been having a lot of fun,” Bregman said according to MLB.com’s Ian Browne. “We’ve been taking ground balls together, talking about winning, baseball, and the excitement for the season. Last night, we all got together for dinner. It’s great.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bregman also expressed his enthusiasm for playing alongside Devers. “I’m super excited to just be his teammate,” Bregman said. “He’s a great player. I think everyone in this clubhouse is focused on winning, and whatever it takes to help the team win—that’s all I’m focused on. I’ll play wherever AC tells me to play.”

Rafael Devers with the Boston Red Sox. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Advertisement

While position battles will play out as camp progresses, Cora is pleased with how Alex Bregman and Devers are working together. The dinner at his home, held immediately after Devers’ press conference, gave him a firsthand look at their growing chemistry. “They were talking for 45 minutes,” Cora revealed.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Red Sox manager Alex Cora makes Devers’ role at third base clear with Bregman’s arrival

Bregman’s message to Devers

Bregman took no offense to Rafael Devers’ public stance on remaining at third base. “I think everybody here believes in their abilities,” Bregman said. “If we all put together a strong effort this season, we have a great chance of being a winning baseball team. For me, I can only speak for myself—I’ll play wherever it helps the team win.”

Advertisement

Casas weighs in on the infield outlook

The Red Sox have yet to confirm whether Devers will change positions. So far, the only indication is that he could see time as a designated hitter, depending on how the roster shakes out during camp. Devers, however, has made it clear he wants to stay at third base and is determined to prove himself at the position this spring.

First baseman Triston Casas didn’t hesitate to share his opinion, suggesting Bregman is well-suited to a move to second base. “I think Bregman should play second, yes. I think he’s going to transition well—he’s athletic enough to,” Casas said. “And I think Trevor [Story] is going to play an awesome shortstop.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for the Red Sox?

With a strong mix of veterans and young talent, the Red Sox enter the season with high expectations. The baseball world will be watching closely to see how Bregman and Devers’ roles evolve, as their positioning could play a crucial role in shaping Boston’s success in the upcoming MLB season.