Kazuma Okamoto joining Toronto: How many Japanese players have played for the Blue Jays?

Kazuma Okamoto already has an agreement in place to play in MLB, and the Toronto Blue Jays are the beneficiaries. The move adds another Japanese player to the franchise’s history, bringing the total to seven, most of them pitchers.

Okamoto becomes the third Japanese position player in Blue Jays history. Munenori Kawasaki previously played for Toronto from 2013 to 2015, and when he took the field on April 13, 2013, he made history as the first Japanese-born position player to appear in a game for the Blue Jays.

In addition to Okamoto and Kawasaki, Nori Aoki spent time with Toronto through 2017. That season he was already with the Astros, was traded to Toronto, and later moved again to finish the year with the Mets.

Japanese players in Blue Jays history

Seven Japanese players have suited up for the Blue Jays, beginning with Tomokazu Ohka in 2007. Ohka posted a 2-5 record with a 5.79 ERA in 10 starts as a pitcher. Next was Ryota Igarashi, another pitcher, who appeared in just two games in 2012 and finished with a 36.00 ERA. That season marked the end of his MLB career, which began in 2010.

Yusei Kikuchi is the most recent Japanese player to appear for Toronto prior to Okamoto’s arrival. Like most on the list, he was a pitcher, playing for the Blue Jays from 2022 to 2024 with a 4.66 ERA over that span and 84 starts. In 2024, he was traded to Houston and made 10 appearances for the Astros. During the 2025 season, he pitched for Los Angeles, making 33 starts with a 4.39 ERA.

Okamoto career numbers

Okamoto joins the Blue Jays hoping to replicate his success in Japan. During the 2025 season with Yomiuri, he recorded 15 home runs, 51 RBIs, 87 hits, and a .322 batting average. It is worth noting that he was limited to just 77 games last season due to an elbow injury, an issue that now appears to be fully behind him.