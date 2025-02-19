The MLB season is ramping up as spring training gets underway in Florida and Arizona. Teams are working to integrate their new acquisitions into the roster and refine their game plans. Before the exhibition games began, New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns shared his initial reaction to Juan Soto’s blockbuster deal.

Undoubtedly, Soto’s trade was one of the most significant in MLB history. The former New York Yankees slugger signed a staggering 15-year, $765 million contract, making him a centerpiece of the franchise’s future. The front office is eager to see how he performs, given his immense talent and potential impact.

The baseball world was stunned by the magnitude of the trade. It was an unprecedented transaction that sparked reactions across the league. Stearns, reflecting on the moment, spoke about his thoughts on the deal during an appearance on the Meet at the Apple podcast.

“Holy s*. That was literally my reaction. I can only imagine how people who weren’t directly involved felt. But that was my first reaction (laughs),“ Stearns said, recalling his initial response after days of discussions surrounding the move.

Steve Cohen, Owner of the New York Mets shakes hands with Juan Soto as David Stearns, the president of baseball operations watches during his introductory press conference at Citi Field on December 12, 2024 in New York City.

Juan Soto reflects on record-breaking contract

Juan Soto’s historic deal with the Mets has solidified his place among the highest-paid athletes in sports history. Now, with a massive contract in hand, the star outfielder understands the expectations that come with it. Speaking to the media, Soto shared his thoughts on the pressure and excitement surrounding his next chapter.

“I’m really happy to know where I’ll be for the next 15 years—more than excited to spend it with this group of guys,” Soto said, expressing his enthusiasm about joining the Mets. The slugger is eager to make an impact and embrace the high expectations for the upcoming season.

When asked if he had made any major purchases following the blockbuster deal, Soto played it coy. “A couple of things, but I’m waiting. You’re going to see it,” he teased, leaving fans curious about what’s to come.

Soto sets high expectations for Mets tenure

The Mets’ most expensive acquisition ever didn’t shy away from discussing his ambitions with the team. Looking ahead to the 2025 season, Soto made it clear that his hunger for success remains stronger than ever.

“I’m really happy with the career I’ve had so far, but I’m still hungry for more. I want more. I want to keep winning. I want to keep feeling the way I’ve felt since day one,” Soto said.

With that mindset, he’s determined to prove he’s worth every penny of his record-setting contract. Soto aims to deliver not just with his bat but also by bringing energy and leadership to the clubhouse, hoping to help propel the Mets to championship contention.