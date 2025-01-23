The New York Yankees face heightened expectations heading into the 2025 MLB season. With Juan Soto now playing for their city rivals, the Yankees are looking to make a statement with significant roster additions. Amid the anticipation, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez reflected on the best leaders he encountered during his storied career.

Rodriguez is widely regarded as one of the greatest hitters in Yankees history. The three-time MVP (two with the Yankees, one with the Rangers), 14-time All-Star, and 2009 World Series champion remains a towering figure in the MLB world.

Beyond his accolades, Rodriguez had a remarkable 22-year MLB career, spending 12 seasons with the Yankees, seven with the Mariners, and three with the Rangers. During his time with each franchise, he crossed paths with some of the game’s most iconic players, building relationships with figures who defined MLB history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking with NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick on his podcast in 2024, Rodriguez revealed the three all-time leaders he admired most during his career—one for each team he represented. “In my days in Seattle, I’ll go with Edgar Martinez. In my days in Texas, I’ll go with Michael Young. And then, during my time in New York, I’d say it’s kind of a split between Mariano Rivera and Andy Pettitte,” Rodriguez shared.

Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees takes the field for the top of the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on August 12, 2016 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Advertisement

Former Yankees teammate shares insight on Rodriguez

Although Robinson Cano wasn’t on the list of players Rodriguez recently named, the former Yankees second baseman knew Rodriguez well. Both players spent nine seasons as teammates in New York. Their bond extended beyond the field, and Canó recently shared a memorable story about the Yankees legend.

Advertisement

see also Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez faces new setback in MLB hall of fame pursuit

Speaking on the El Roble Al Natural podcast, Cano recalled an amusing nickname Rodriguez used for him and a unique ritual during their time with the Yankees. “The only player who always called me ‘rookie’ was Alex,” Cano said. “When I first arrived in New York, he’d say, ‘Hey Rookie, bring me some coffee.’ The funny thing is, I actually enjoyed doing it.”

Advertisement

Cano continued: “I liked bringing him coffee because he always carried a little bag where he kept his cash. Whenever I brought him something he asked for, he’d say, ‘Here, take $500.’ When you saw us in the bullpen jumping around, it was because every time he pulled out that $500, we’d celebrate like crazy.”

Rodriguez’s career stats and legacy

Despite being suspended for the entire 2014 season due to PED use, Rodriguez’s career numbers cement his legacy as one of baseball’s all-time greats. The three-time MVP and 14-time All-Star recorded 3,115 hits, 696 home runs, and a 117.5 career WAR (Wins Above Replacement).

Advertisement