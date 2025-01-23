MLB Rumors: Reds eye veteran relievers to bolster bullpen in free agent market

The Cincinnati Reds are determined to strengthen their pitching staff ahead of next season’s MLB, and in a National League Central division that looks very competitive, they don’t want to be left behind.

The organization is reportedly “engaged in talks” with Carlos Estevez, one of the most prominent relievers still available in free agency, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. Estevez, who finished last season with the Philadelphia Phillies, is known for his ability to close games effectively.

Estevez saved six games for the Phillies last season as they worked out their bullpen scheme. This recent success is a continuation of his solid run as a closer with the Los Angeles Angels, where he racked up 46 saves in a season and a half between 2023 and 2024.

Vital reinforcements for the Reds’ bullpen

Last season, the Reds ranked near the bottom in bullpen ERA and had the fewest save opportunities in MLB. Last year’s closer, Alexis Diaz, finished the season with a 3.99 ERA and a strikeout-to-walk ratio that left a lot to be desired.

Carlos Estevez #53 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch in the eighth inning against the New York Mets during Game Three of the Division Series at Citi Field on October 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Estevez: A key option for the Reds

Estevez closed last season with an impressive 2.45 ERA. Although his strikeout rate declined during his time with the Phillies, he managed to induce a large number of grounders and limit hard contact from batters. The Reds expect his strikeout rate to increase if a deal is finalized, as avoiding contact with bats is often a good indicator of a reliever’s performance.

What’s next for the Reds?

The Cincinnati Reds are determined to significantly improve their bullpen. With the NL Central promising to be a pitched battle in the upcoming MLB season, the Reds are looking to increase their chances of being crowned champions.