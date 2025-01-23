MLB News: Mariners reveal major honor for Ichiro Suzuki following hall of fame induction

Ichiro Suzuki, the iconic Japanese outfielder, will experience a historic moment. Following his election to the Baseball Hall of Fame, the Seattle Mariners announced they will retire his No. 51. This honor adds to the recognition for his outstanding career in the MLB.

During an emotional press conference, Ichiro, visibly moved, received the news of his number’s retirement. The announcement coincided with the confirmation of his induction into the Hall of Fame, where he garnered an impressive 99.7% of the vote, becoming the first Japanese player to achieve this top honor.

“For nearly a quarter of a century, Ichiro has been an integral part of the Seattle Mariners organization,” said the Mariners Chairman. “Today’s announcement ensures that his number will be proudly displayed at T-Mobile Park forever, as he aptly joins Ken and Edgar as Mariners in the Hall of Fame.”

When will Ichiro Suzuki’s No. 51 be officially retired?

The retirement of Ichiro’s number 51 will take place on August 9 at T-Mobile Park, during a special weekend dedicated to his legacy. With this distinction, Ichiro joins Ken Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez, and Jackie Robinson as the only players whose numbers have been retired by the Mariners.

Former Seattle Mariners player Ichiro Suzuki is the first Japanese-born player to be named to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Ichiro: An exceptional MLB career

Ichiro Suzuki left an indelible mark on baseball, both in Japan and in the United States. With 10 All-Star selections, 10 Gold Gloves, and 3 Silver Sluggers, he demonstrated his excellence in all aspects of the game. In 2001, he had a historic season, winning the AL MVP and Rookie of the Year awards, as well as setting the single-season hit record with 262.

Throughout his career, Ichiro accumulated 3,089 hits in the Major Leagues, adding to the 1,278 he achieved in Japan to reach a total of 4,367, the highest figure in professional baseball history. His impact transcends statistics, as he opened the doors to a new generation of Japanese players in the MLB, showcasing their talent and ability to compete at the highest level.