Mike McCarthy left the Dallas Cowboys after owner Jerry Jones‘ franchise declined to offer him an extension when his contract expired at the end of last year. After a disappointing 2024 NFL season in which America’s Team failed to make the playoffs when it was expected to be a Super Bowl contender, the 61-year-old coach is in talks with another team in the league.

Many teams are looking for a coach after the last season. Many of them have already confirmed the hiring of profiles for the position, such as the Chicago Bears or the New York Jets. However, other franchises are still searching and McCarthy’s name is on the radar following his exit from the Cowboys.

After five seasons in Dallas, McCarthy appears ready for a new destination other than Jones‘ Cowboys. Although there are no concrete terms or confirmations at this time, an NFL team has agreed to have talks to see if a project can be put in place.

NFL team interested in Mike McCarthy

The team that is interested in McCarthy and has scheduled an interview with him for their head coaching position is the New Orleans Saints. The franchise, which has running back Alvin Kamara as its star player, has had to postpone all of its meetings with candidates for the position, including the former Cowboys coach, due to the bad weather.

Mike McCarthy during his tenure as coach of the Dallas Cowboys

McCarthy and the Saints will have an interview next week. The dialogue is a step toward becoming New Orleans’ new head coach, although much remains to be worked out. The information was posted by NFL insider Adam Schefter on his X account (formerly Twitter).

Other Saints HC candidates

McCarthy is not alone in the race to be the Saints’ new head coach. Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will also have interviews over the weekend after the search process was postponed due to the snowstorm that hit New Orleans..